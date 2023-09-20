NTUC reiterates call for flexible work arrangements and paid caregiving leave for workers

SINGAPORE - The labour movement has reiterated its call for paid caregiving leave to be made mandatory and for employers to provide more flexibility in work arrangements, to support workers shouldering caregiving responsibilities.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said on Wednesday that this will help caregivers continue to work and take care of their loved ones.

These were some of the recommendations it made following its year-long public engagement exercise called #EveryWorkerMatters Conversations.

When it polled about 1,000 people on what would help them most in managing work and caregiving responsibilities, flexi-work arrangements were preferred by 85 per cent of respondents, followed by paid leave for caregiving (64 per cent) and financial support such as medical or health insurance, or subsidies (57 per cent).

NTUC conducted the survey in January and February among workers and job seekers with caregiving responsibilities.

Some of the challenges respondents cited were having to take unpaid time off from work, having difficulty concentrating, and feeling isolated.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said on Wednesday that as more workers face mounting caregiving responsibilities, they need to be assured that they can fulfil both their work and caregiving responsibilities.

The measures NTUC recommends will “retain a worker segment that may otherwise leave employment to fulfil their caregiving responsibilities”, he said, at an NTUC Health Caregiver Support Group event in Taman Jurong.

Singapore’s population is ageing rapidly and the Government expects nearly one in four Singaporeans to be aged 65 and above by 2030.

Shrinking family sizes also mean there will be fewer family members to share caregiving duties in the future.

Data from the Department of Statistics showed that there will be only 2.4 working-age citizens for every senior citizen by 2030, down from 3.3 in 2022.

NTUC therefore suggested that employers could provide enough flexibility in work arrangements to cater to the needs of different caregivers.

It also recommended that jobs be redesigned and job tasks split up, so workers can complete certain tasks remotely.

Job advertisements should also state details on flexible working arrangements to allow job seekers to make an informed decision on which job they want to apply for.

Earlier in September, a tripartite workgroup was formed to develop guidelines that employers can follow to implement flexible working arrangements. The guidelines are expected to be introduced in 2024.