NTUC FairPrice to offer Kaohsiung produce after deal signed with Taiwanese city

SINGAPORE - NTUC FairPrice will have Kaohsiung produce on its shelves over the next three years.

The supermarket chain will have exclusive rights here to sell and promote produce from the Taiwanese city for six months following an agreement signed with the city government on Tuesday (Feb 26).

FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng said that the partnership was part of the supermarket's strategy to diversify its sources of food and to provide customers with more choices.

"We look to different countries around the world to source for our products, to ensure stable food supplies at good prices whilst providing variety and choices for our customers."

Importing directly from the Kaohsiung city government also means that "we will be able to bring greater value to our customers for these high-quality agricultural products", he added.

Examples of Kaohsiung produce include Kyoho grapes, jujubes and cabbage.

FairPrice will hold two fairs here annually for three years to ensure that the produce on sale is fresh, given the varying harvesting periods, said Mr Seah.

The first fair will be held in March.