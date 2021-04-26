NTUC celebrates 60th anniversary with discounted groceries

SINGAPORE - Union members can receive 50 per cent off selected groceries at FairPrice outlets until June 2.

They can purchase up to six selected items at the super savers section of the supermarket chain's retail outlets and online store. The offers are refreshed weekly.

Members of the public can also enjoy FairPrice's deals online, but the items discounted are different from those in its retail outlets.

NTUC Enterprise is offering benefits worth $20 million to union members until the end of the year to celebrate May Day and NTUC's 60th anniversary.

More than 600,000 members and their families stand to benefit, said NTUC Enterprise in a statement, adding that the deals will help members manage the cost of living and expenses such as in healthcare, insurance, education and financial planning.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive officer of NTUC Enterprise and FairPrice Group, said: "Through our union member deals which commemorate NTUC's 60th anniversary, we strengthen our resolve towards our social mission and generate further value for members and their families."

Mr Seah visited stall owners at the newly revamped Kopitiam outlet in Plaza Singapura on Monday (April 26).



Mr Seah Kian Peng (second from right) speaking to stall owners of Ah Ma Chi Mian at the newly-renovated Kopitiam food court at Plaza Singapura on April 26, 2021. PHOTO: NTUC ENTERPRISE



From next month, members will be able to enjoy hot coffee and tea at 50 cents at close to 100 coffee shops and foodcourts run by NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam.

They can also access offers across NTUC's social enterprises until Dec 31. These include complimentary NTUC Income term life insurance that covers up to $50,000 for the first year, and an exclusive deal of a package of 60 online courses from NTUC LearningHub at $6, which normally retails at $26.

Deals like a commission rebate of up to 60 per cent on insurance policies purchased through financial advisory MoneyOwl, which is a joint venture between NTUC Enterprise Cooperative and Providend Holding, have also been extended to the end of this year.

Businessman and union member Ronald Liew, 70, said he is looking forward to getting hot coffee and tea at 50 cents from Kopitiam outlets, while pre-school teacher Linda Lim Beng Tin, 65, is eager to buy discounted groceries at Fairprice.

She said: "I'm happy to hear about the upcoming offers, especially the discounted groceries, as they will greatly benefit me during this tough period."