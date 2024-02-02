Novo Tellus Spac to pay redemption price of $5.18 for Class A shares

NTAA was one of three Spacs listed on SGX in January 2022, alongside Pegasus Asia and Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation. PHOTO: BT FILE

Mia Pei

Updated
53 sec ago
Published
40 min ago

SINGAPORE - Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition (NTAA) will pay a $5.18 redemption price per Class A share, the special purpose acquisition company (Spac) said on Feb 2.

The payment of the redemption amount will be made on Feb 21 or around that date, after the record date on Feb 13.

The counter will be suspended from trading from Feb 9. It will then be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) effective 9am on Feb 22.

The Spac, which is backed by industrial technology buyout fund Novo Tellus Capital Partners, said on Jan 11 that it would not conclude a business combination given the current market conditions.

It was one of three Spacs listed on the SGX in January 2022, alongside Pegasus Asia and Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation (VTAC).

NTAA’s wind-up announcement came after Pegasus Asia said in December 2023 that it would not conclude a business combination either.

VTAC was the only Spac that finished a de-Spac, after its business combination with live-streaming platform 17Live Group. The combined entity tumbled 18.8 per cent on its mainboard debut.

NTAA closed up three cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $5.05 on Feb 1. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition registers final prospectus for Spac listing on SGX
Despite dissolving of Pegasus Asia, Spac framework is here to stay: SGX

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top