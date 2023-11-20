November rally continues, but is the year-end rally coming?

SINGAPORE – The November rally that kicked off after dovish comments by the United States Federal Reserve picked up momentum last week, fanned by hopes that a slowing US economy could prompt a central bank pivot on interest rates.

Falling producer prices, a cooling labour market, softening retail spending and a flattening consumer price index cheered investors hoping that these mark the beginnings of a downtrend in inflation.

Also boosting optimism was the fact that the 10-year Treasury yield remained subdued at below 4.5 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the third consecutive week, putting on a weekly gain of 1.94 per cent to close at 34,947.28 points, while the S&P 500 continued to rally, up 2.24 per cent to 4,514.02 points. Meanwhile, technology stocks underpinned the Nasdaq’s solid 2.37 per cent weekly rise to 14,125.48 points.

The Dow is now up almost 6 per cent in November, while the S&P 500 has surged 7.6 per cent. And in what is considered a bullish technical reading, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have reclaimed their 200-day moving average.

In Singapore, the abbreviated week (Nov 13 was a public holiday for Deepavali) saw the Straits Times Index ending the week up just 0.6 per cent to 3,124.67 on relatively low trading volumes. With dividends boosting total returns to 1 per cent, the year-to-date total return stands at 0.9 per cent.

Since dropping back below 3,150 on Nov 8, the benchmark index has spent much of its time range trading between 3,100 and 3,150 points.

The trio of local banks – which account for 25 cents in every dollar invested on the local bourse – were flat on the week. DBS declined 21 cents for the week, but went ex-dividend with 48 cents per share on Nov 14. OCBC ended the week flattish at $12.97, while UOB gave up 5 cents for the week at $27.35.

So what’s next?

The big question is whether the current rally has more legs going into the final six weeks of the year. Is the Santa rally around the corner?

The latest softer-than-expected US inflation data for October released last week has given rise to greater optimism that the Fed is done with rate hikes. It was not just the overall inflation figures that came in below expectations; the supercore US inflation rate, a measure the Fed tracks closely that includes core services minus housing, rose at about a third the pace of September, the slowest pace since July and the biggest monthly deceleration since October 2022.

On an annual basis, it was the weakest increase since December 2021.

Separately, the US producer price index for October also decreased by 0.5 per cent against expectations for a modest rise.

So the market is currently being fuelled by expectations that the US economy is headed for a soft landing – that is, lower inflation and slower growth, but no recession.

Is this optimism justified?