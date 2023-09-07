Norway's wealth fund to close Shanghai office; Singapore to remain its sole hub in Asia

The fund invested in around 850 Chinese companies worth about US$42 billion (S$57 billion) at the end of 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
28 min ago
Published
28 min ago

OSLO - Norway’s massive sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, said Thursday it will close its representative office in Shanghai but the move will not affect its investments in China.

The fund invested in around 850 Chinese companies worth about US$42 billion (S$57 billion) at the end of 2022.

Its global portfolio is currently worth around 15.2 trillion kroner (S$1.9 trillion).

A statement said the decision to shut the Shanghai office “is driven by operational considerations and does not affect the fund’s investment strategy or our investments in China”.

“Over the years, our Singapore office has increasingly served as the hub for the whole of the Asian region and has been built up to take care of all operational functions, including for China,” it said.

The eight-person Shanghai office opened in November 2007 and its closure is “only an adjustment” to the fund’s operating business model, the statement added.

The move comes as China’s economy is struggling to regain its pre-pandemic strength, with lacklustre growth, declining exports and concerns about massive debt in its property sector.

Fuelled by revenues from Norway’s state-owned oil and gas companies, the fund is aimed at financing future spending in the generous welfare state.

The move will leave the fund with four offices worldwide, in Oslo, London, New York and Singapore. AFP

More On This Topic
Norway wealth fund posts $193b in H1 profit
Rising demand for new fund vehicle among wealth clients flocking to S’pore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top