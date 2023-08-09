No Signboard suspends CEO Sam Lim amid price rigging charges; seeks to block EGM

SINGAPORE - Restaurant operator No Signboard Holdings’ board has put chief executive officer Sam Lim Yong Sim on a leave of absence from Tuesday, pending the resolution of the proceedings related to the charges against him.

In a bourse filing on Tuesday, the board said he will remain as a director during his suspension.

Non-executive director Lim Teck-Ean will be re-designated as an executive director and made interim CEO.

“The immediate focus of Lim Teck-Ean and the board will be to obtain SGX-ST’s approval for the resumption of trading of the company’s shares,” the board said, adding that it does not expect Sam Lim’s suspension to materially affect the group’s existing business operations and its ability to resume trading of the company’s shares.

On July 27, Sam Lim was charged with share price rigging offences under the Securities and Futures Act. If convicted, he may be jailed for up to seven years or fined up to $250,000, or both.

Furthermore, the board said it has not convened the extraordinary general meeting that was requisitioned by its controlling shareholder, GuGong.

GuGong is controlled by Sam Lim, who is also a joint signatory of a number of No Signboard’s operational bank accounts.

The board said it has commenced an originating application in the High Court for an injunction to prevent Sam Lim, GuGong and the company from taking steps to pass resolutions within the notice of requisition.

The resolutions aim to remove at least five of No Signboard’s directors and appoint new ones in their places.

The first case conference relating to the application has been fixed for Aug 29, the board added.

Business resumes at Little Sheep outlet

In the same bourse filing, the board said that No Signboard has agreed on a payment schedule with Little Sheep Hong Kong Company and obtained approval to continue operating its Little Sheep Hotpot outlet at Orchard Gateway.

This comes after hotpot chain Little Sheep terminated its franchise agreement with No Signboard, as the latter had failed to open the required number of outlets under the agreement.

The company also had an outstanding payment of a two-month security deposit to its landlord at Orchard Gateway.

Still, the board reiterated that the group intends to undergo a rebranding exercise, which could involve the re-naming of existing brands when trading of the company’s shares resumes.

Shares of the company have been suspended since Jan 24, 2023.

No Signboard said it has also been searching for acquisition targets, and is in the final stages of discussions to acquire a food and beverage business. THE BUSINESS TIMES