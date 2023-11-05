No nation in the world is buying more planes than India. Here’s why.

NEW DELHI – No nation in the world is buying as many airplanes as India. Its largest airlines have ordered nearly 1,000 jets this year, committing tens of billions of dollars to a spending spree that is unparalleled in aviation.

In New Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport will be ready for 109 million passengers next year, as it prepares to become the world’s second busiest, behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States.

And this is happening in a vast country still heavily reliant on trains – with 20 journeys by rail for every one by air.

The enormous aviation build-up, with a surge of investment behind it, has pride of place in India’s case for a greater standing on the world stage. As it moves up the ranks of the world’s biggest economies, India is scrambling to meet the expanding ambitions of its ascendant middle class. Its airports present highly visible achievements.

Air travel remains out of the financial reach of most Indians. An estimated 3 per cent of the country’s population flies on a regular basis. But in a nation of 1.4 billion people, that percentage represents 42 million – executives, students and engineers who yearn to get quickly from here to there inside India’s borders, and to gain easier access to destinations beyond, for both business and vacation.

Mr Kapil Kaul, chief executive of CAPA India, an advisory firm focused on aviation, calls “the next two to three years critical for achieving the quality of growth that India desires and deserves”. Growth has so far been profitless. Now Indian aviation must prove it can make money.

The effects of the spending spree should redound across India’s economy. Cargo comes with passenger traffic, and foreign investment tends to follow closely behind, Mr Kaul said.

Arrivals to the international terminal at Indira Gandhi Airport are greeted by a wall of giant sculptural hands, their fingers and palms folded into the signifying shapes of the Buddha’s gestures, looking both ancient and futuristic. In 2012, when they were installed, 30 million passengers passed through the airport. By the time the airport has expanded to its new capacity, another one will have been built from scratch on the other side of the city.

Indira Gandhi International Airport is racing to get bigger. In July, it added a fourth runway and opened an elevated taxiway. The company that operates it, GMR Airports, took over in 2006, a time when all arrivals walked past cows lazing in the dust to reach a taxi stand. By 2018, the facility was rated as India’s most valuable infrastructural asset. To spare the use of jet fuel, a battery-powered TaxiBot lugs idling planes around the tarmac. An automated luggage-handling system can sort 6,000 bags an hour.

Two beneficiaries of India’s expanding aviation market are the world’s largest airplane makers: Boeing in America and Airbus in Europe. In February, Air India, which Tata Group took private last year, agreed to buy 250 planes from Airbus and 220 from Boeing, worth a combined US$70 billion (S$95.4 billion). In June, IndiGo, the country’s biggest carrier by passengers and flights, ordered 500 new Airbus A230s.

The bulk of the growth of Indian aviation has been among home-grown airlines, which have clocked a 36 per cent increase in passengers since 2022. Foreign tourist arrivals are rebounding since the pandemic, but are still relatively scarce, barely topping 10 million in a good year (about the same as Romania). So low-cost carriers are adding new countries to their destinations in order to accommodate India’s demand for foreign tourism. Azerbaijan, Kenya and Vietnam are all a direct flight from Delhi or Mumbai, India’s financial capital, for less than 21,000 rupees (S$344) one way.