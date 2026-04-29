No more nicknames: PayNow to end alias option for users from June

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PayNow's decision to end the nickname feature for retail customers is meant to strengthen protection against impersonation scams.

SINGAPORE - PayNow users will no longer be able to customise their display names from June 6. Instead, transactions will reflect the name registered with their bank, with only selected letters shown to protect their privacy.

In a statement on April 29, the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said the PayNow nickname feature for retail customers will be discontinued to strengthen protection against impersonation scams.

Previously, scammers could exploit the nickname feature by using the names of established entities or trusted individuals as their PayNow aliases, allowing them to dupe victims into transferring money to fraudulent accounts.

With this change, PayNow users will be able to see their payee’s verified, registered account name - with only selected letters displayed - before making a transfer or payment.

ABS director Ong-Ang Ai Boon said: “While PayNow has made everyday payments more convenient, it is equally important that users can transact with confidence.

“Discontinuing the nickname feature removes an avenue that scammers can exploit while safeguarding customer privacy.”

The nickname feature has been available to retail users since PayNow was launched in 2017.

Currently, retail users’ registered names with their bank are displayed by default, unless they set a nickname.

From June 6, all display names will be updated automatically to reflect the registered names. No action is needed on the users’ part.

For businesses, those who use PayNow to receive payments via their unique entity number do not have access to the nickname feature in the first place.