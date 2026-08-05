‘No discussions’ over AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers deal, senior source says

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Reports said that the two drugmakers had held preliminary talks about a possible deal that would create a pharmaceutical behemoth with a combined value of nearly US$400 billion.

There are “no discussions” ongoing between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb over a potential deal, a senior source close to the matter told Reuters on Aug 5, quashing the prospect of a mooted mega-merger between the drugmakers.

“There is no deal between AstraZeneca and BMS. There never was a deal to be done, and there are no discussions between the companies,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb both declined to comment in response to emailed questions from Reuters.

On Aug 2, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the situation, that the two drugmakers had held preliminary talks about a possible deal that would create a pharmaceutical behemoth with a combined value of nearly US$400 billion (S$512 billion).

Reuters was unable to ascertain at that time if the discussions remained ongoing.

The Financial Times first reported news of the talks. AstraZeneca shares slid around 9 per cent after the reports of the deal talks, while Bristol Myers shares had held more steady. REUTERS