No CPF rate hike but here’s how savings can be invested to grow retirement nest egg

SINGAPORE - Central Provident Fund (CPF) interest rates will remain unchanged till June 30, even as both borrowing and savings rates globally look set to stay elevated.

Some CPF members may be looking for ways to make every dollar of their savings work harder.

The Straits Times deep-dives into the CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS) to find out how CPF savings can be invested to grow the retirement nest egg.

1. Getting started: Maintain CPF balances

CPF members have to keep $20,000 in their Ordinary Account (OA) and $40,000 in their Special Account (SA) before they can invest the remaining funds.

For members below the age of 55, this $60,000 sum earns extra interest of 1 per cent per annum. This gives them up to 5 per cent interest annually on the first $60,000 of their combined CPF balances.

Those aged 55 and above earn extra interest of 2 per cent a year on the first $30,000, and 1 per cent on the next $30,000 of their combined CPF balances. This gives them up to 6 per cent on the first $30,000 of their combined CPF balances, and up to 5 per cent on the next $30,000.

2. Getting started: Have a CPF Investment Account

To invest their OA savings, CPF members will need a CPF Investment Account (CPFIA) with one of three banks – DBS Bank, OCBC Bank or UOB.

Each member can have only one CPFIA account, which will hold the funds released from his OA.

Members can channel these funds to fixed deposits (FDs), buy government securities like Treasury bills (T-bills), or invest in funds approved under the CPFIS.

Upon maturity of the T-bills or FDs, or when they sell their investments, the funds will go back to their CPFIA.

The money will remain in that account until members instruct the bank to transfer the amount back into their OA.

Any cash balance is also automatically transferred back to members’ OA if their accounts have been inactive for two months. CPF members effectively lose OA interest on money sitting in the CPFIA.

They can also choose to reinvest the money after each issue of their T-bills matures, instead of putting it back into their CPF account immediately. Ultimately, however, all the money must be returned to their CPF account.

Note that using OA funds incurs bank fees of $2.50 plus goods and services tax for each transaction, and a service fee of $2 every three months.

Conversely, CPF members do not need a CPFIA to invest their SA funds. The funds are drawn directly from their SA, and the money is automatically credited back to the SA when the investment is sold or matures.