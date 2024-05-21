No bid for alleged money launderer’s Sentosa Cove land despite lower opening price at 2nd auction

SINGAPORE – The Sentosa Cove plot previously owned by Cambodian national Su Baolin, who was arrested with nine other foreigners in a $3 billion money laundering probe, did not snag any bids despite a lower opening price at a second public auction held on May 21.

The 19,550 sq ft plot at 69 Ocean Drive was put on the block by OCBC Bank – which is owed over $20 million in loans by Su – at an opening price of $26.5 million, or $1,355 per sq foot (psf).

But there were no bids for the plot at the second auction that was held at Amara Singapore hotel in Tanjong Pagar.

In comparison, a sole counter-offer of $20 million was submitted on April 24 at the first auction of the 99-year leasehold site, which had been advertised at a guide price of $27.1 million, or $1,386 psf.

But the counter-offer was not accepted by OCBC, and the property was withdrawn at the time because the guide price was not met.

Among those at the May 21 auction were a local businessman and his wife, who were part of a group of four individuals that had submitted the $20 million counter-offer in the first auction.

When approached by The Straits Times on May 21, the couple declined to comment.

In response to ST’s queries, an OCBC spokesperson said the same day: “There has been serious interest expressed by several people in the purchase of 69 Ocean Drive, including at today’s auction, and conversations are ongoing.

“We will continue to explore all avenues to market the property and recover the overdue loans.”

Ms Joy Tan, head of auction and sales at Edmund Tie, which was appointed to execute the sale, said the property consultant will “reach out to all interested parties including the couple at today’s auction, who were part of the group of four individuals that had made the counter-offer in April.”

An earlier ST report said Su, who is originally from China, owed the bank about $19.7 million in housing loan and credit card debts. With interest incurred until full payment is made, his debt has exceeded $20 million as at April 15.

ST reported that OCBC took legal action to recover the overdue home loan through the sale of the property in August 2023, with the court judgment obtained in the bank’s favour on Jan 5, 2024.

Su, 42, who was arrested on Aug 15, 2023, and faced 13 charges related to forgery, fraud and money laundering, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail after forfeiting about $65 million, or 90 per cent, of his seized assets.

It was earlier reported that police seized about $99 million worth of assets in properties, cash, bank accounts and cryptocurrencies in the names of Su and his wife.

The parcel, located at the northern tip of Sentosa Cove, had housed one of fewer than 10 sea-facing bungalows in Sentosa Cove with a land area exceeding 18,000 sq ft. It has a 99-year leasehold tenure from July 2005, and offers unblocked views of the sea and the Central Business District.