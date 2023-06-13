Nikkei closes above 33,000 for the first time in 33 years

TOKYO - Japan’s benchmark Nikkei gauge surged on Tuesday, closing over 33,000 for the first time in 33 years, led by technology shares on expectations of a flood of investment in chip-related companies.

SoftBank Group Corp jumped 5.25 per cent on reports it may team up on an artificial intelligence venture with ChatGPT operator OpenAI and that its semiconductor unit Arm is in investment talks with Intel Corp.

Chip testing equipment maker Advantest Corp soared 4.79 per cent.

Toyota Motor Corp shares leapt 4.99 per cent after the automaker announced plans to market next-generation battery electronic vehicles (EVs) from 2026.

The Nikkei climbed for a third straight session, adding 1.8 per cent to 33,018.65, closing above the key psychological level for the first time since July 1990.

The broader Topix gained 1.16 per cent to 2,264.79.

Global shares climbed on Monday ahead of closely watched US inflation data on and policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and other central banks.

Daiwa Securities strategist Kenji Abe said Toyota’s EV strategy “was well received by the market, and… last night the US market was strong, so we have a strong market today”.

He added that, with expectations of a soft landing in the United States and the Fed easing later in the year, “this high valuation is likely to continue for the time being”.

Among Nikkei constituents, 170 companies advanced, while 54 declined.

Drugmaker Eisai Co was an outlier, giving back 2.22 per cent after a surge on Monday on positive news about its Alzheimer’s treatment.

The auto sector rose 3.4 per cent to become the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes. A basket of paper producers was the biggest loser, falling 1.05 per cent. REUTERS