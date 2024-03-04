Next job disruptor, quantum?

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, listen to the Work Talk podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
We may not time travel anytime soon, but quantum computing may go mainstream among businesses within a decade.
What is this technology that inspires science-fiction tales? What do bosses and workers need to know about it?
Join me, Krist Boo, and my guests, Dr Paul Griffin, associate professor of information systems (practice) at the Singapore Management University and Dr Scott Crowder, vice president for IBM quantum adoption and business development, as we talk about the quantum revolution. Strap in, because it might be closer than you think.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:00 How quantum computers differ from classical computers.
5:15 IBM roadmap: quantum adoption by 2033?
7:47 Classical, graphic, quantum - different uses for different computers
11:51 Is Singapore ready for the quantum revolution
13:35 What businesses need to know, for now
15:40 Jobs and skills in the quantum age
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai.
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
