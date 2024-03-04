Next job disruptor, quantum?

What is this technology that inspires science-fiction tales? What do bosses and workers need to know about it?

Join me, Krist Boo, and my guests, Dr Paul Griffin, associate professor of information systems (practice) at the Singapore Management University and Dr Scott Crowder, vice president for IBM quantum adoption and business development, as we talk about the quantum revolution. Strap in, because it might be closer than you think.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:00 How quantum computers differ from classical computers.

5:15 IBM roadmap: quantum adoption by 2033?

7:47 Classical, graphic, quantum - different uses for different computers

11:51 Is Singapore ready for the quantum revolution

13:35 What businesses need to know, for now

15:40 Jobs and skills in the quantum age

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai.

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

