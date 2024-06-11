New York City landlord to sell office building at roughly 67% discount

NEW YORK – A New York City office building owned by a Related Cos affiliate is set to be sold at a steep discount.

Empire Capital Holdings and Namdar Realty Group agreed to purchase the property at 321 West 44th Street for less than US$50 million (S$67.6 million), according to sources familiar with the matter.

That would be a roughly 67 per cent discount from the nearly US$153 million that Related Fund Management paid for it in 2018.

The deal was a short sale, meaning Related and its lenders including Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce agreed to sell the property for less than the outstanding amount on the mortgage, the sources said. The loan balance for the tower was more than US$100 million, one of the sources said.

Short sales have become more common in the office sector as values have fallen below the loan amounts.

The 10-storey building in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood has roughly 220,000 sq ft of space. Tenants include Battery Studios and ad agency AKA.

Office properties across the US have seen valuations plummet as borrowing costs rose and demand wavered with the rise in remote work. While newly built or renovated towers have been able to attract tenants at strong rents, older buildings have struggled to fill space.

The market largely froze up over the past two years as lenders and owners struggled to agree on pricing, holding onto assets instead of being forced to sell at fire-sale prices. But looming maturities and rising costs are starting to push more owners to cut their losses.

Banks, who often do not want to take over managing office buildings, are also incentivised to work with landlords on deals to find buyers for the properties, including short sales.

A few deals, including this transaction, have shed light on how investors are valuing the buildings.

Other office buildings that have sold recently include 1740 Broadway, which Blackstone bought for US$605 million in 2014.

The private equity firm eventually wrote off its investment in the tower and agreed with its lender to sell the property for roughly US$186 million in 2024.

Empire Capital, which invests in commercial real estate on behalf of wealthy families, has been actively seeking deals in the recent property market turmoil.

The company bought 1200 Sixth Avenue and a stake in Mercedes House. The firm also teamed up with partners to purchase 1330 Sixth Avenue from Blackstone and developer RXR in 2022 for a steep discount.

Empire has also partnered with Namdar previously to purchase other office towers. The pair bought 830 Third Avenue in 2022.

Related Cos continues to be a major office owner. The firm was a key developer behind Hudson Yards, which has attracted tenants such as Mr Steve Cohen’s Point72 and Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent.

Related founder Steve Ross is also betting big on offices in West Palm Beach, landing tenants such as Goldman Sachs since the start of the pandemic. BLOOMBERG