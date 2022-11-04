New York City employers’ solution to pay transparency: $141,000 salary ranges

NEW YORK - In the brave, newly transparent world for New York City job-seekers, many will still be left wondering: Wait, how much does this role really pay?

Employers are testing the limits of a new city law requiring salary ranges on job ads by posting pay bands that, in some cases, span more than US$100,000 (S$141,333), according to a Bloomberg News analysis of over 400 open roles.

A field operations manager at Verizon Communications Inc in Brooklyn, for example, could earn a starting salary anywhere from US$92,000 to US$171,000.

For a New York City-based compliance director at Wells Fargo & Co, the range spans US$173,300 to US$359,000 - a difference of over US$180,000.

At International Business Machines Corp, the potential salary for a technology engineer runs from US$73,000 to US$152,000, more than double, according to postings on company web sites and the job site Indeed.com.

As employers in New York City adjust to the fresh regulations, many listings are leaving applicants more confused than ever. In some of the pay ranges reviewed by Bloomberg, the lower end of the salary band is less than half of the suggested maximum.

“It begs the question: ‘How do I know really what this job pays?’” said Ms Nancy Romanyshyn, a director at Syndio, which makes software that helps companies eliminate pay disparities.

The new law requires all companies with four or more employees to produce a “good faith” salary range for jobs in the city of 19 million people.

It defines a “good faith” estimate only as what the employer “honestly believes” they are willing to pay a successful applicant.

For the most part, compensation experts admit such things are much more art than science.

Bloomberg gathered a cross section of more than 400 new listings across about a dozen large employers in New York City to see how they’re interpreting that mandate. The approaches vary, as do the width of pay bands.

Companies such as Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal and Citigroup Inc had fairly tight ranges for the jobs reviewed by Bloomberg, with minimum salaries that were 60 per cent to 80 per cent or more of the maximum in many instances.

Citigroup and Google, which have started posting salary ranges for all US jobs, appeared to use a specific ratio to set their ranges, while JPMorgan’s and Bank of America’s ranges were less uniform.

Others, including Verizon, Wells Fargo and IBM, opted for wider ranges, with many of the minimum starting salaries coming in at half or less of the maximum.