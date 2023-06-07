New platform for UK and S’pore firms to partner in digital, net-zero challenges

SINGAPORE - Singapore companies interested in collaborative research and development into digital and net-zero challenges can look forward to the UK-Singapore R&D Collaborative Call established by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and Innovate UK.

Local start-ups or small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can partner British companies on joint innovation projects for research and development, commercialisation and business expansion. Up to 70 per cent of project costs may be supported by this platform.

Innovate UK is the United Kingdom’s national innovation agency that supports companies through their development and commercialisation of new products, processes and services.

The UK-Singapore Collaborative R&D Call was jointly announced by Enterprise Singapore chairman Peter Ong and British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen at the inaugural UK-Singapore Business Partnership Forum.

This new platform aims to bring together UK and Singapore businesses to discuss ideas, innovate and explore joint collaborations between the two countries and other countries in South-east Asia.

The forum’s theme, “Scaling Innovation For A Net-Zero And Digital Future”, was selected to reflect the strategic direction that both the UK and Singapore are prioritising, said Mr Ong.

“We believe that embracing the net-zero and digital future is the way forward for our businesses to stay relevant and competitive in the future economy,” he said.

EnterpriseSG previously signed a memorandum of understanding with Innovate UK in 2021.

The three-year partnership promotes joint research and development in net-zero and digital topics to solve challenges in clean energy and energy transition, mobility and transport, and cyber security.

Subsequently, the UK-Singapore Bilateral Co-Innovation Programme was launched in January 2022.

Singapore-based Double Helix Tracking Technologies, together with UK-based iov42, was one of 19 joint projects that were awarded funding support.

They developed a digital solution to help companies importing into the UK conduct due diligence on their sourcing and supply chains as well as comply with the UK Environment Act 2021.

To continue the momentum, EnterpriseSG and Innovate UK will be launching another call for proposals in August.

EnterpriseSG and Innovate UK seek solutions that directly address sustainability and net-zero challenges in key technology areas such as clean energy and renewables, green buildings, and sustainable manufacturing and materials.

Apart from this initiative, the Singapore and British governments have also created economic cooperation frameworks to advance collaboration. These include the UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework and the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement.

Local start-ups and SMEs that are interested in joint innovation projects for research and development with British businesses can apply to EnterpriseSG from Aug 14.