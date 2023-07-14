New training scheme for 100 professionals switching to software development careers

SINGAPORE – Professionals hoping to switch to software development careers can tap a training scheme that will have places for 100 mid-career workers over two years.

The SkillsFuture career transition programme run by SMU Academy and Amazon Web Services (AWS) is scheduled to start in September and covers topics such as programming and cloud computing.

It runs for 120 hours over six months and will be taught by technical trainers authorised by AWS. The training content is curated by SMU Academy – the training arm of the Singapore Management University (SMU) – and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) based on the skills required by emerging technology job roles.

Besides classroom learning, trainees will be able to visit AWS offices in Singapore, participate in networking sessions with cloud engineers and attend panel discussions. They can also receive career advice and job search help from SMU Academy.

Eligible trainees can have up to 90 per cent of the course fees subsidised by the Government, and can use their SkillsFuture Credit to offset the remainder of the fees, noted SMU and SSG on Friday.

Applications are open on the SMU Academy website.

Singapore’s tech sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, creating a high demand for skilled professionals, said SMU Academy executive director Jack Lim.

Indeed, a survey in 2022 by Gallup and AWS found that workers in Singapore who use advanced digital skills – including cloud architecture or software development – earned 123 per cent higher salaries than those with a similar education who do not use digital skills at work.

Ms Elsie Tan, AWS’ Singapore country manager for the public sector, said: “Through the (career transition programme), AWS can deliver cloud skills and provide access to our extensive network of customers and partners, so that mid-career professionals can fast track into the exciting fields of software development and cloud engineering.”

The programme was launched on Friday at the opening of the three-day SkillsFuture Festival x Amazon Web Services Roadshow.

The roadshow showcases training and job opportunities in Singapore’s technology industry and runs until Sunday at the VivoCity Central Atrium. There will be experts on-site to help job-seekers identify skill gaps and to provide advice on achieving career goals.