New training programme to help workers pick up skills in experience design

SINGAPORE - Mid-career workers looking to move into the growing field of experience design can tap a new professional conversion programme launched on Monday (June 24).

The six-month programme for local professionals, managers, executives and technicians covers user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design with a digital or spatial specialisation.

This growing area of design focuses on the user experience in products, services, spaces, and online interaction, among other things.

Workers will be placed in jobs and will undergo formal classroom training and mentoring, as well as structured on-the-job training. Companies that hire them through the programme can receive government funding to cover up to 90 per cent or $6,000 of their salaries, depending on their age, employment status and nationality.

Workforce Singapore (WSG), which developed the programme with learning platform Methodology and DesignSingapore Council with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board, said in a statement that companies are actively investing to build up talent in UX and UI as user satisfaction with the online interaction experience of products has taken top priority.

"The digital design landscape is constantly evolving, and there is an increased demand from employers to build a strong pipeline of local talents in experience-making," said Ms Selena Huynh, director of WSG's creative and professional services division.

Methodology director Brian Ling said that industry partners and employers have said that they need designers who can look at the bigger picture and that the local market lacks such talent.

Specifically, they are looking for designers who can come up with solutions that cut across multiple points of contact and create positive experiences for customers, he said.

"The team at Methodology designed this program to convert this pool of designers, or those who have a design related background, into one equipped with adequate skills to excel in the UX/UI design sphere," he noted.

People and companies who want to participate in the programme can email pcp@methodology.sg or use the contact form at portal.ssg-wsg.gov.sg.