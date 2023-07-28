New self-help guide launched to help SMEs kickstart green efforts

SINGAPORE - Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that want to go green have a new step-by-step guide to training programmes and grants launched on Friday.

The free e-book, developed by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), the Singapore Business Federation and SkillsFuture Singapore, is available on the EnterpriseSG website.

It defines three stages of the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) journey to help SMEs assess where they are and what more they need to do. The three stages are building awareness in sustainability, identifying the areas of ESG most relevant to one’s business, and determining concrete steps and projects to cover the identified areas of concern.

Self-help ESG guides and training programmes for companies are detailed in the book, including the SME Kickstarter Decarbonisation Programme under Schneider Electric.

Grants available for companies going green are also listed in the book. They include the Energy Efficiency Fund from the National Environment Agency and the Water Efficiency Fund under national water agency PUB.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong announced launch of the book, titled Sustainability Playbook For Enterprises: Embarking On Your Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Journey, during a visit to marine and offshore company Sea Forrest on Friday.

Sea Forrest is a marine and offshore solutions provider specialising in energy management innovations, including marine electric and hybrid propulsion, marine charging, and marine energy storage systems. These help companies to decarbonise their operations.

The company’s electric propulsion system, for example, uses electrical power to drive propeller blades for propulsion, receiving power from an on-board lithium-battery, and plug-in charging from shore when a vessel is docked.

Sea Forrest started going green in 2019, switching from doing project management in the oil and gas industry to developing green solutions for the maritime industry.

It received a six-figure grant from EnterpriseSG in 2022 to develop its fast-charging station, which allows electric vessels to be charged while they are docked.

Many SMEs that Sea Forrest works with are looking to move forward in their sustainability journey, said the company’s chief executive officer George Lee.

“The problem that they face now is whether the decision they make today is suitable for tomorrow, because a lot of green technology, like alternative fuel, is still in the development stage,” he said.

Mr Foo Chwan Chieh, an application specialist at chemical manufacturing company 2D Materials, said the guide will definitely be useful to companies like his.

“It’ll help us develop awareness and take steps towards sustainability,” he said, adding that his company has been making green efforts, such as recycling its industrial waste into the chemical used in its industrial additive manufacturing processes.

Mr Gan said during the event: “Climate change is an existential challenge for the world. Following rising expectations of consumers and investors for businesses that are sustainable, I think businesses will have to think very seriously about their business model and how they can incorporate sustainability as part of their core strategy.

“We hope to be able to help companies, particularly those less familiar with sustainability issues, to embark on this journey of transformation with this guidebook. This way, we can all move towards a more sustainable future.”