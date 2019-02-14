New road map will give furniture retailers a leg up in adopting technology

SINGAPORE - Furniture retailers are getting more help to integrate technology into their operations.

The initiative is part of the new Service Experience Technology Roadmap for the sector released on Thursday (Feb 14).

The road map will allow smaller retailers to benefit from workshops that help them understand the challenges in adopting technology and how to use data analytics, among other topics.

Firms will also be guided step by step in how to incorporate new technology into their operations and employ it as they expand. The road map was developed by the Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC), which represents 95 per cent of established manufacturers here, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority with the support of Enterprise Singapore.

Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, told the SFIC's new year lunch on Thursday: "Many businesses and consumers today have a good appreciation of how the furniture industry can benefit from the use of technology and design to enhance product quality and customer experience.

"The road map offers a range of solutions aimed at improving the online and offline experiences of customers throughout the entire sales process.

"Furniture retailers can pick and choose the solutions they need to streamline their business processes and enhance their customer service."

He added that Asia's share of global expenditure on furniture has doubled over the past decade, driven largely by the increasing urbanisation and rising affluence. The global furniture industry is expected to continue growing by 5 per cent annually.

SFIC president Mark Yong said the industry should also continue with expansion and internationalisation efforts, as well as collaborating across industries.