New road map to boost sustainability, digitalisation for S’pore logistics firms

SINGAPORE – Logistics firms will get more support and training under a new five-year plan to boost sustainable practices and the use of advanced technologies within the industry.

Vision 2027, which was developed by the Singapore Logistics Association (SLA), addresses new demands in global supply chains, including the need for more transparency and decarbonisation of transport networks.

Its core initiative – dubbed the Green Supply Chain – will encourage at least 500 logistics firms to appoint a “sustainability officer” to help them embrace green practices.

Sustainability officers will have access to SLA toolkits that will be launched later in the year to conduct self-assessment, adopt green digital solutions and implement sustainability reporting mechanisms within their companies.

Vision 2027 will also facilitate collaboration between service providers and logistics technology companies in areas such as advanced analytics and generative AI.

The association will work with its partners such as Republic Polytechnic’s Centre of Innovation for Supply Chain Management and the Singapore Computer Society to equip logistics workers with the skills to use these technologies.

SLA chairman Dave Ng said on Thursday: “Our road map represents our commitment to shape a sustainable future while driving growth and excellence in the logistics industry.

“We believe that by embracing innovation and sustainable practices, our industry will thrive and continue to contribute significantly to Singapore’s economy.”

The association, which was founded in 1973 as the Singapore Freight Forwarders Association, represents around 650 logistics enterprises. It routinely provides them with targeted training programmes such as carbon emission management.

Speaking at an event at Tanah Merah Country Club commemorating SLA’s 50th anniversary, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said challenges remain for the logistics industry even after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that events such as the Russia-Ukraine war have highlighted the vulnerabilities in global supply chains, with global manufacturers finding ways to strengthen their operations through inventory management strategies, diversifying sourcing locations and regionalising supply chains.

Dr Tan, who is also Minister for Manpower, said the effects of climate change on global supply chains are becoming apparent. He added: “Extreme weather events have affected production capabilities at source countries and caused port shutdowns.

“Increasing regulations for greener supply chains are also driving the decarbonisation of existing transport networks.

“These developments will affect the logistics sector acutely, and companies must be prepared to adapt and reinvent themselves.”

The association marked Thursday’s anniversary celebrations by donating $30,000 to the Yellow Ribbon Fund’s Grow Movement. Together with other donations, the total amount of $50,000 will be dedicated to support the upskilling of ex-offenders who work in the logistics sector.