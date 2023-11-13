New Prudential-Doctor Anywhere partnership to boost preventive healthcare services in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Health tech firm Doctor Anywhere and insurer Prudential Singapore have teamed up to boost preventive healthcare services.

The new partnership announced last Friday will leverage Doctor Anywhere’s home-based healthcare services to benefit customers holding Prudential’s Integrated Shield Plan.

The tie-up will offer fully subsidised vaccinations for children and seniors under the national immunisation schedule, such as for flu and pneumococcal vaccines.

Health screening, as well as flu and travel vaccinations for customers in other age groups, are also available at preferential rates starting from $30.

Customers can either visit one of Doctor Anywhere’s nine clinics in Singapore or opt for a home visit by its doctors and nurses.

A Doctor Anywhere spokesman told The Straits Times last Friday that the partnership is expected to boost patient uptake and revenue.

The collaboration marks the company’s latest venture with an insurer.

In August, Allianz Partners teamed up with Doctor Anywhere to offer telemedicine services to its policyholders across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

In 2020, Great Eastern extended its partnership with Doctor Anywhere, offering discounted consultation fees for policyholders of the insurance company’s Integrated Shield Plan.

Discussions with other insurance providers across South-east Asia are ongoing, said the Doctor Anywhere spokesman.

Founded in 2017, the company has around 20 general practitioner (GP) and specialist clinics across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Its 3,600 healthcare partners, including GPs, specialists and hospitals, provide patients with telehealth and physical medical care, as well as home-based services.

Doctor Anywhere founder and chief executive Lim Wai Mun said in a statement last Friday that many people in Singapore, especially families with young children and seniors, struggle to prioritise their long-term health.

“Through our collaboration with Prudential Singapore, we’re transforming Singapore’s preventive healthcare using digital tech to enable convenient access to home-based health screenings and vaccinations,” he added.

Dr Sidharth Kachroo, head of medical portfolio at Prudential Singapore, said the company sees great potential in working with telehealth companies such as Doctor Anywhere.

He added: “Telemedicine offers greater convenience and customers can now receive treatment from the comfort of their own homes without having to travel to a clinic.

“This is especially beneficial for the elderly, parents or busy individuals.”

Dr Kachroo also noted that there is a growing demand for telemedicine services in Singapore due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases amid an ageing population.

“Backed by advancements in technology such as video conferencing and analytics, telemedicine will continue to become more convenient and effective,” he said.