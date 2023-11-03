News analysis

New proposed bill will help ensure S’pore stays open to investments while protecting national security

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
The proposed Significant Investments Review legislation will strengthen the resilience of Singapore’s economy and enhance national security. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
6 sec ago
Published
41 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - In 2006, the United Arab Emirates government-owned Dubai Ports World tried to buy British shipping company P&O, which owned, among other assets, six US ports. The takeover bid was eventually blocked on national security considerations.

A more recent example of an investment deal which gave rise to national security concerns was in 2020, with US semiconductor giant Nvidia’s plan to acquire British-based chip designer Arm from Japan’s SoftBank. Arm’s technology is used largely in chips for smartphones. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top