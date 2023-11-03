New proposed bill will help ensure S’pore stays open to investments while protecting national security

SINGAPORE - In 2006, the United Arab Emirates government-owned Dubai Ports World tried to buy British shipping company P&O, which owned, among other assets, six US ports. The takeover bid was eventually blocked on national security considerations.

A more recent example of an investment deal which gave rise to national security concerns was in 2020, with US semiconductor giant Nvidia’s plan to acquire British-based chip designer Arm from Japan’s SoftBank. Arm’s technology is used largely in chips for smartphones.