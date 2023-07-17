New private home sales skid to 6-month low in June

SINGAPORE - The absence of new major non-landed project launches in June sent private home sales tumbling to just 278 units following a blistering performance in May, when two new launches – The Reserve Residences and The Continuum – sent sales surging past the 1,000-unit mark.

There was only one small project launched in June, the 17-unit Lavender Residence in the city fringe, which sold eight units at a median price of $1,972 per square feet (psf).

But this is just a lull as July is expected to be a blockbuster sales month with four major condominium projects – Grand Dunman, Lentor Hills Residences, Pinetree Hill in Ulu Pandan and The Myst in Upper Bukit Timah – collectively launching over 2,400 units in the first half of the month, analysts say.

“Developers’ sales are supply-led, typically driven by new launches and may fluctuate substantially from month to month, depending on availability. Therefore, we would not read too much into the significant decline in new sales from May to June,” Ms Wong Siew Ying, PropNex Realty’s head of research and content, said.

In June, developers held back on new launches due to the school holidays, releasing a mere 31 new units – the smallest monthly number of new homes launched since December 2022 when 45 units were put out.

The number of units launched plunged 98.1 per cent from 1,595 units in May, and down 92 per cent from a year ago, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday.

As a result, new private home sales plunged 73.2 per cent in June from May’s 1,039 units, and were down 43 per cent from a year ago.

June’s sales dropped 71.9 per cent to 297 units, from 1,056 in May, and down 40.1 per cent from 496 a year ago. There were no ECs launched in June.

Ms Wong expects July’s new home sales numbers “to shoot right back up again” because four new launches have collectively sold over 1,100 units in the first half of this month.

“We expect sales in the suburbs to pick up markedly in July due to The Myst and Lentor Hills Residences. The city fringe will likely lead developers’ sales in July, driven by Grand Dunman and Pinetree Hill,” she said.

The momentum in July could carry over to August with the launch of Altura EC in Bukit Batok, the first new EC launch in the area in 22 years, Ms Wong added.

The last EC launched there was The Dew in Bukit Batok Street 21 in May 2001.

Ms Chia Siew Chuin, JLL’s head of residential research and consultancy, noted that for the first half of this year, 3,463 units was sold in the primary market, down 18 per cent lower from first half 2022.

This is also the lowest first half sales since 3,862 units were sold in the first half of 2020 due to the pandemic-triggered circuit breaker, reflecting greater caution among buyers, she added.