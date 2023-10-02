New private home prices rebound in third quarter, fewer homes sold

SINGAPORE - Private home prices rebounded 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, reversing a 0.2 per cent drop in the previous quarter, as demand from local buyers fuelled price gains in the city fringe and the suburbs.

New launches in the city fringe and suburbs accounted for a higher proportion of new home sales and contributed to the price rebound, with non-landed prices up 2.1 per cent following a 0.6 per cent drop in the previous quarter.

The number of units sold fell by 15 per cent from the second quarter, and shrank by about 26 per cent year-on-year, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) flash estimates released on Monday.

Take-up rates of most new launches have declined to about 30 per cent to 50 per cent in the third quarter, compared with about 40 per cent to 60 per cent in the previous quarter, Mr Lam Chern Woon, head of research and consulting at Edmund Tie, said.

“More buyers are watching to see if the price momentum can be sustained. The juxtaposition of a gradual price increase and a decline in transaction volume in the third quarter, does, however, raise doubts about the sustainability of price increases,” he added.

In the third quarter, 41.8 per cent of all transactions (landed and non-landed excluding executive condominiums) were new home sales, compared with 38.1 per cent in the second quarter and 28.9 per cent in the first quarter, according to URA realis data.

Despite the rebound in prices, Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president for research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, noted that this was lower than the average price growth of 2.1 per cent over the past three years.

“Interest rates are staying higher and longer than markets had anticipated. Homeowners face steeper monthly payments amid higher costs of living,” she said, adding that markets may continue to face pushback against higher prices as more banks raise mortgage rates for floating packages to above 4 per cent.

Year on year, the price index grew at a slower pace of 3.6 per cent, compared with 8.2 per cent growth in 2022 and 5.3 per cent in 2021.

Landed property prices fell 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, reversing a 1.1 per cent gain in the previous quarter.

While this is the first decline in nine quarters, Mr Lam noted that the landed segment has seen a 9.6 per cent price jump in 2022.

ERA Singapore chief executive Marcus Chu noted that the number of landed properties transacted above $10 million fell by 23.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 42.5 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, transaction volumes for properties priced between $3 million to $5 million rose 11.9 per cent quarter on quarter, but dropped 26.3 per cent year on year, he said.