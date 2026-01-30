Playbook launched for Singapore manufacturers looking to expand into Johor

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone playbook was launched by Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) president Lennon Tan (fourth from left) and Minister of State for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang (fourth from right) at the SMF's Manufacturing Day Summit on Jan 30.

SINGAPORE – A playbook for manufacturers planning to operate in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) has been launched by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) in an effort to get businesses to work more closely with regional partners.

The Manufacturing Day Summit 2026 on Jan 30 also saw the inking of eight agreements, including one between SMF and the Industrial Estate Association of Indonesia to deepen collaboration on industrial estate development.

Strong regional partnerships are increasingly important as supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions and climate challenges are daily realities, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang said at the annual event.

“Against this backdrop, working together with our regional partners becomes essential to unlock new opportunities for growth and strengthen resilience,” she said.

She highlighted the Republic’s longstanding links with Indonesia’s Batam, Bintan and Karimun, as well as Malaysia’s Johor, which she said offer opportunities to manufacturers looking to anchor their activities in South-east Asia.

Other priorities of Singapore manufacturers include integrating sustainability into their operations, and nurturing talent as artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and digitalisation reshape the industry, Ms Gan said.

She added that the JS-SEZ playbook will allow businesses to “access information on regulations, talent mobility, infrastructure developments and support channels to plan and operate confidently across both markets”.

The playbook includes contributions from SMF partners like Enterprise Singapore and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

SMF president Lennon Tan said the trade association “aims to support companies with faster decision cycles, clearer investment pathways and increased confidence in executing cross-border set-ups in the JS-SEZ”.

The association has engaged with more than 100 businesses since July 2025 to raise awareness of the JS-SEZ.

It has also facilitated site visits to Johor, and supported manufacturers that are ready to move forward with expansion plans, with advice on regulations and possible partnerships.

Singapore-based SM Metal Solutions recently joined an SMF site visit.

The metal casting and forging specialist, which has been operating a warehouse in Johor for more than a decade, wanted to explore the possibility of starting a factory in the JS-SEZ.

The company’s director, Mr Lim Yeong Chuan, said: “As we grew the business, some of our overseas customers came to us and asked if we were able to support them on more products.

“Malaysia was a natural place for us, where we would have access to land to manufacture.

“It’s also very close to home in Singapore.”

Mr Lim said he spent a lot of time understanding the Malaysian tax structure for factories.

SMF also introduced him to partners which he could work with in Johor.

The company is now on its way to completing its factory by the end of 2026.

“There were many different things that we needed to find out and SMF pointed us in the right direction,” Mr Lim said.

The JS-SEZ covers a 3,500 sq km area, which is more than four times the size of Singapore. It extends beyond Johor Bahru and encompasses landmarks such as the Iskandar Malaysia business hub.