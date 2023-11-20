New network launched to champion positive mental health practices in the workplace

SINGAPORE - As part of Singapore’s efforts to support mental health and well-being at the workplace, a network was launched on Nov 20 to help employers exchange best practices and develop new initiatives.

The group comprises “well-being champions”, typically management-level employees, who can rally senior management to implement policies to support employees’ mental well-being, said Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang.

These champions can also help their organisations put together and curate mental well-being programmes and resources, and establish a system to refer people in distress to professional help.

As part of the new Well-being Champions Network, they will have access to resources and a platform to exchange best practices.

From January 2024, they will also have access to training on topics such as self-care techniques and being able to identify signs of burnout or distress.

The network has over 50 founding members from organisations that have either implemented progressive well-being practices, or offer counselling or advisory services, such as Dow Chemical Pacific, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Institute for Human Resource Professionals and Jardine Matheson Singapore.

Ms Gan said on Nov 20 in a speech at a dialogue with the members: “We have started the Well-being Champions Network to create stronger momentum for more employers to create supportive workplaces.”

She added that because many people spend most of their waking hours at work, the workplace environment – whether positive or adverse – will likely be a major factor influencing their overall well-being.

“According to the World Health Organisation, good work and workplaces support good mental health for individuals by providing a livelihood, a sense of confidence, purpose and achievement which is needed for humans to thrive, and create an opportunity for positive relationships,” she added.

“This makes it vital for us to ensure that at the workplace, our employees are supported and enabled to do good work.”

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has been encouraging companies to appoint mental wellness champions at workplaces over the past few years.

Both champions and any other nominated employees can register to be part of the new network for free by e-mailing Kaleidoscope Labs, which is the official vendor appointed by the Workplace Safety and Health Council.

The Council and MOM are the organisers of the network, which was announced in October as part of the National Mental Health and Well-Being Strategy.

Speaking to media at the event on Nov 20, several of the network’s founding members said that mental health at the workplace is key to ensuring not just the well-being of workers, but also productivity and healthy collaboration.