New model proposed by NTUC to boost salaries and careers of tradesmen like plumbers, electricians

SINGAPORE – To attract more young people to work in skilled tradesmen jobs like plumber and electrician services, a new framework has been proposed to create clear career ladders for these essential workers.

National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng on Thursday outlined the labour movement’s intention to uplift the work prospects and wages of skilled essential tradesmen through the framework, termed the Career Progression Model.

This follows the introduction of the Progressive Wage Model in 2012, which has since helped Singapore citizens and permanent residents who are lower-wage workers, such as cleaners and security officers, to earn higher wages by upgrading their skills and improving productivity.

Similarly, if the new framework comes to pass, workers in the skilled trades industry will benefit from structured skills training that will lead to better career prospects and salaries.

It will also define more training pathways from tertiary education into skilled essential trades, and publicise clear and transparent quality standards for the respective sectors.

NTUC will first prioritise three skilled trades that have a direct effect on the daily lives of Singaporeans: plumbers, electricians and air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation mechanics.

Other types of skilled tradesmen include metal and machinery workers, as well as workers in the building industry.

Overall, more than 50,000 locals ply these essential trades in Singapore.

But the industry is weighed by challenges such as a lack of younger hires as the tradesmen workforce ages, said Mr Ng, who was visiting a plumbing maintenance site of mechanical contractor company JD Waters in Teck Whye on Thursday.

More than half of tradesmen in Singapore are currently above 50 years old, according to the Singapore Labour Force Survey in 2022.

The median monthly wage of these skilled trade workers was about $2,600 in 2022, which is near the threshold for lower-wage workers.

“There is a national need to ensure that essential services such as water and power are safeguarded. If the current challenges facing skilled essential trades are not addressed, we will see a critical lack of local expertise in these sectors in 10 years’ time,” said Mr Ng.

“That is why we are proposing the development of the Career Progression Model for skilled essential tradesmen, so that they can have a viable career in these trades and to sustain the continued supply of local talent in these sectors.”