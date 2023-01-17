New logistics platform to get owners of commercial trucks in S’pore to go green

SINGAPORE - A new logistics platform, Clickargo Singapore, has been launched to promote the digitalisation of the sector and green supply chains through technology.

Although commercial vehicles make up only one-sixth of the country’s vehicle population, they account for about 40 per cent of all land transport emissions. Hence, an improvement in this area is key if the Republic is to achieve sustainability goals.

Launched by trade technology company GUUD on Tuesday, this platform allows for route planning to be optimised, which can lower fuel consumption.

Fleet owners on the platform will have access to additional services from GUUD’s strategic partners, such as carbon emissions’ tracking and options to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

Many commercial vehicles here run on diesel and tend to clock higher mileage. Making the switch to electric or cleaner energy variants will go a long way towards reducing emissions, said Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, at the event at the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji.

However, cost is an issue. The upfront cost difference could be more than $40,000 among light goods vehicle models, or more than $100,000 for heavy goods vehicle models.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which require dedicated refuelling infrastructure, will cost even more, said Dr Khor, who is also Senior Minister of State for Transport, in her opening address.

The second challenge is charging, she noted. Commercial vehicles need to be charged more frequently and quickly, due to their high mileage logged. Hence, there has to be a strong network of both high-powered and accessible chargers.

Singapore’s charging network is growing as a result of the efforts of EV charging operators and the Land Transport Authority. Many high-powered charging points have been deployed at offices, retail malls and petrol stations, with more to be set up in coming years, including at some public carparks.

“For the reasons above, transforming the fuel mix of our commercial vehicle population will be a challenging endeavour,” said Dr Khor.

“The launch of Clickargo Singapore is an excellent opportunity to get commercial vehicle users to come on board a more sustainable vehicle ecosystem, and I am glad that GUUD and its partners are pioneering this change,” she added.

Services that fleet owners can tap from GUUD’s partners include CO2 Connect which offers a carbon emissions’ tracking service. They can use the data from the software to get access to green financing options, which are loans or investments that support environmentally friendly activities.

Yinson Green Technologies offers electric trucks for leasing at discounted rates while Assure Insurance provides preferential rates for vehicles registered on the platform, and Shell will roll out discounted charging for electric trucks.