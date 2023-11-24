New handbook to help S’pore employers hire tech workers based on skills, not academics

SINGAPORE - A virtual handbook launched on Nov 24 can help employers keen to take on more skilled staff in tech roles.

The handbook provides practical guidance and best practices for firms to attract, assess and develop tech talent based on competencies, rather than academic qualifications or job history – an approach that can open up more opportunities for polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How, who announced the initiative, said around 100 companies, including Paypal, HSBC and Cisco, and Singapore-based startup Accredify, have pledged to hire tech workers based on skills.

They will also offer opportunities for people to gain practical experience and develop capabilities, such as internships with ITE and the polytechnics, apprenticeships and work-study programmes.

A skills-based hiring approach benefits companies, workers and the economy, said Mr Tan, who is also Senior Minister of State for National Development.

“Companies can tap a wider pool of talent and find a candidate with the necessary skills for the job. Job seekers will be assessed based on their tech skills and potential, regardless of their background or previous work experience,” he told students and employers at the TechConnect Campus Roadshow at Temasek Polytechnic.

He cited the example of consultancy Accenture, which adopted a rigorous multi-stage assessment focusing on skills, competencies and growth potential. This reduced the time-to-hire by 75 per cent, and increased quality talent pipelines by 40 per cent.

Academic qualifications do not always reflect a job seeker’s current abilities, given that the half-life of tech skills is getting shorter. There are now new and diverse ways to acquire tech skillsets, from open-source programmes to community-led initiatives, said the minister.

The World Economic Forum noted that the skills-based hiring approach could give more than 100 million people across 18 economies access to better job opportunities.

Mr Tan added that the approach is in line with shifts outlined recently in the Forward Singapore report, which includes embracing learning beyond grades to create diverse pathways of success to maximise people’s potentials, creating good and fulfilling jobs.

Skills-based hiring practices include identifying and defining core skills and competencies for roles and aligning them with the company’s objectives and future needs.

Job posts should be designed based on skills required, not academic qualifications. During the selection process, employers should also use skills-based assessments to evaluate candidates.

Beyond that, employers should also provide training and development opportunities to help employees acquire new skills and grow into their roles.

Companies interested in taking the pledge to support skills-based hiring can visit the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website at go.gov.sg/tip-alliance and fill out the pledge form. Once the form is submitted, IMDA will contact the company to provide further information and support.