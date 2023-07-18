New guidelines on banking digital asset clients in Singapore only a baby step

SINGAPORE - The new guidelines that lay out how banks should handle clients linked to digital assets are small steps in building up the Singapore Web3 ecosystem, said market players and observers.

They welcomed the best practices released last week that financial institutions can consider when managing crypto-related money laundering, terrorism financing and sanctions risks, saying Singapore is one of the leading jurisdictions in putting forward practical ideas to resolve the banking dilemma.

However, many are doubtful about how needle-moving the guidance will prove to be for the digital assets sector, which has found it tough to be banked, not just in Singapore but also overseas.

Market sources said the rule of thumb for banks is to avoid taking in digital asset firms as clients due to money laundering, terrorism financing, and sanctions risks. This makes it hard for the firms to gain access to fully integrated banking services, which, in turn, affects their operations.

They noted that even if these companies are considered by the banks, it would take between nine and 12 months to clear due diligence checks.

Banks have said there is no set timeframe for a new customer to be onboarded. They noted that the process factors in the ability of the prospective customer to fulfil information requirements, the complexity of the business model, the nature of products and services required, and the risk profile of the specific customer.

Mr Shadab Taiyabi, president of the Singapore Fintech Association, said the guidelines are important in providing transparency on key issues and solutions, but “they are not in itself a silver bullet”.

He said the issue of banking crypto-linked clients is multi-faceted - it includes the commercial case for banks to service the sector, the costs of managing banks’ risks and requires more overall awareness and interactions between financial institutions, regulators and Web3 companies.

Banking access is vital for Singapore to continue to be a global financial technology and financial services hub, so a more nuanced and educated approach by banks is needed to solve the issue, Mr Taiyabi said.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) last week shared the best practices for banks’ consideration when they deal with clients who have links to digital assets such as exchanges and individuals whose wealth comes from cryptocurrencies.

Among them was the suggestion for banks to request information that documents the nature of a customer’s crypto exposure and the intended usage of the account when they onboard clients. They should also establish the source of the client’s wealth.

The guidelines also proposed the usage of blockchain screening tools to review the on-chain activity of digital token payment service providers.

Mr Daniel Lee, head of Web3 at payments bank Banking Circle, said the new guidance could persuade banks to be more open to firms in the digital asset space.

He added that it is expensive for financial institutions to build a team with the relevant tools to carry out on-chain screening, but there are firms that can investigate wallets such as Elliptic and Chainalysis.