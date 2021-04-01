New chairman for BCA; board members for URA

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) will have a new chairman and deputy chairman from today, along with five new board members.

Mr Lim Sim Seng, 62, group head of consumer banking and wealth management at DBS Bank, will replace Mr Lee Fook Sun as chairman, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) and BCA in a statement yesterday.

Mr Lee, 64, chairman of Ensign InfoSecurity, will step down, along with six other board members.

He has served on the board since 2011 and became BCA chairman in 2016.

The president of the Singapore Institute of Technology, Professor Tan Thiam Soon, 64, will take over as deputy chairman, succeeding Mr Norman Ip who will be stepping down from his post after five years. Mr Ip, 68, has been with the board since 2009.

Mr Lee and Mr Ip have guided BCA on policies and initiatives "to drive the transformation of the built environment sector, including the development of the Construction Industry Transformation Map in 2017 and the introduction of the Super Low Energy Building programme in 2018 that pushed the envelope of environmental sustainability in Singapore", the statement noted.

"Their tenure also saw major reviews to enhance safety standards in the built environment sector, among which was the tightening of the lift maintenance regime as well as the introduction of new escalator safety regulations."

Besides Mr Lim and Prof Tan, five existing board members have been reappointed.

All appointments, including the five new members, will serve a two-year term from today.

The new members are DP Architects chairman Angelene Chan, Singapore Global Network executive director Jasmin Lau, Meinhardt (Singapore) group director and former MP Lee Bee Wah, EY's managing partner for Singapore and Brunei Max Loh, and CapitaLand senior executive director Khiatani Manohar Ramesh.

"The new board will continue to play a pivotal role in guiding BCA in the development of policies and strategies to transform the built environment sector into one that is more productive and technologically advanced," the statement added.

At the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), four new board members will start serving from today. They are Senior Counsel and Shook Lin & Bok senior partner Sarjit Singh Gill, PricewaterhouseCoopers partner Goh Thien Phong, National University of Singapore Associate Professor Thang Leng Leng and Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan Kean Loong.

Board chairman Peter Ho Hak Ean, 67, who is also senior adviser to the Centre for Strategic Futures, will be reappointed, along with seven other members, while five members are stepping down, the MND and URA said in a statement yesterday.

All appointments will be for a two-year term.