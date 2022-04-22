New $13m shared facility for small-batch food production gives boost to local food innovation

SINGAPORE - Local companies will now be better equipped to innovate and develop food products, with the launch of a new $13 million shared facility for small-batch food production.

The 1,107 sq m FoodPlant facility in Senoko Drive operates on a pay-per-use basis which allows firms to test products in small batches without a huge initial capital outlay.

It is expected to benefit at least 200 food manufacturers and support the development of at least 400 new food products by 2026.

It was jointly launched by the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), Enterprise Singapore (Enterprise SG) and JTC on Friday (April 22) and will help further Singapore's food innovation scene.

Firms will be able to utilise the equipment on-site, tap research and development consultancy services, as well as attend training and upskilling courses in food innovation.

Food products which are manufactured in the facility can be sold commercially, as FoodPlant is licensed by the Singapore Food Agency.

Companies will be able to trial new products in small batches and sell them to consumers to test the market. This means that firms can get feedback on their products at an early stage, enhancing the product development process.

The launch of the facility, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and New Zealand High Commissioner to Singapore Jo Tyndall, comes about four years after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the three organisations to set up the shared facility for small-batch production.

The development of FoodPlant, a subsidiary of SIT, was delayed in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Enterprise SG provided funding support for the facility.

In his remarks at the opening, Mr Heng outlined Singapore's efforts towards food security, including making research and development in food a key part of the country's research efforts.

At the same time, commercialisation is key, and a network of shared facilities will help firms get to market more quickly as it mitigates the usually prohibitive cost of food innovation, he said.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, urged more companies to tap FoodPlant to advance their capabilities and forge partnerships.

“Singapore, with our high food safety standards and diverse cuisines, is well placed to build on our trusted brand and export our food products to the region and beyond.”

Among the equipment available at the facility is a twin-screw extruder, which uses high moisture extrusion technology to texturise plant-based protein to make meat and seafood alternatives. This technology can be used to make meat-like products with textures resembling that of chicken or fish.

FoodPlant also has a retort machine, which provides commercial sterilisation of food to extend the shelf life of products stored under ambient condition, and analysis instruments which help firms determine the characteristics of food products to monitor their quality and safety.