Netflix starts cracking down on password sharing in four more countries

BENGALURU - Netflix on Wednesday extended its crackdown on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform to users in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

The video-streaming giant is testing its new setup on customers outside of the United States before launching it there. A trial of a new password plan launched in four countries in South America last year.

“So over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain,” the company said in a blogpost.

Users will be asked to set a “primary location” for their Netflix accounts and will be allowed two “sub accounts” for users who don’t live in that household.

For more than that Netflix will charge a monthly fee per extra user of C$7.99 in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, 3.99 euros in Portugal and 5.99 euros in Spain, it said.

Netflix has estimated that 100 million around the world use a shared account.

The company lost subscribers in the first half of 2022 amidst stiff competition from rivals, prompting it to look more seriously into password sharing and launching an ad-supported plan.

The changes announced on Wednesday will be launched immediately, along with a new “Manage Access and Devices” page that will allow users to curate who has access to their accounts.

If an account has more than the maximum profiles allowed, the user will be able to transfer surplus profiles to a new account and save the additional fee. The transferred profiles will maintain all of their personalised recommendations and viewing history from the original account.

Netflix said it plans to revisit and refine the new account management page based on user feedback. REUTERS