Netflix hits fourth-quarter subscriber record, fuelled by The Crown and The Killer

LOS ANGELES – Netflix on Jan 23 blew past Wall Street subscriber estimates in the fourth quarter, driven by a strong slate of shows that included the final season of the long-running British royal drama The Crown and director David Fincher’s original film The Killer.

The company reported it added 13.1 million subscribers in the December quarter, its largest fourth-quarter subscriber growth ever, handily exceeding projected gains of 8.97 million.

That brings the total number of subscribers to 260 million.

Netflix shares were up 8.5 per cent in after-hours trading. The stock gained 65 per cent during 2023.

Revenue rose to US$8.8 billion (S$11.8 billion), topping forecasts and the company’s own guidance of US$8.7 billion in the quarter.

The streaming giant said it expects healthy double-digit revenue growth for full-year 2024, as it continues to add members and invest in its advertising business.

Netflix said advertising is not yet a primary driver of revenue growth, but it aims for that to change by 2025.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that Netflix has won the ‘streaming wars,’” wrote Bank of America media analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich.

The company credited gains to the strength of its intellectual property, including Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality show based on its most-watched TV series, new original series, such as All the Light We Cannot See, feature films like director Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: A Child Of Fire, and non-English-language programming, including the third season of Lupin from France. It also cited strong demand for licensed titles.

“Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big-bold slate for 2024,” Netflix said.

The company predicted possible further industry consolidation, particularly among companies with large and declining television networks.

Netflix said it is not interested in acquiring traditional TV assets.

It said deals involving media companies are unlikely to change the competitive landscape, given the mergers that have already occurred, though it expects ongoing competition for people’s time – including from gaming and social media.

Netflix said there is opportunity to grow, if it continues to improve its programming slate, simplify finding something to watch and cultivate fan bases, and establishes itself in new areas like advertising and games.

While the games business is still in its early days, the company said engagement has tripled.

Hargreaves Lansdown lead equity analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said: “The meaningful growth in subscriber numbers is partly a result of password-sharing crackdowns, but is also testament to Netflix’s ability to keep us glued to screens.”

The streaming service said it continues to invest in and experiment with live programming.

Earlier on Jan 23, Netflix and TKO Group Holdings announced a more than US$5 billion deal to bring World Wrestling Entertainment’s Raw and some other programming exclusively on the streaming service in January 2025.