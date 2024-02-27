Nanofilm H2 profit falls 56.9%; full-year earnings down 92.8% after first-half loss

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed Nanofilm Technologies, which specialises in advanced materials and coatings, posted a net profit of $10.8 million for the second half ended Dec 31, down 56.9 per cent from the $25 million made in the year-earlier period.

Despite posting a first-half loss, the group made a full-year profit of $3.1 million, though this was down 92.8 per cent from the $43.8 million earnings posted in the previous financial year.

In its bourse filing on Feb 26, the company attributed the recovery in H2 business performance from the first half to its cost optimisation efforts and a rebound in revenue, which rose 42 per cent to $103.9 million, from just $73.2 million in the first half.

However, compared with the year-earlier period, H2 revenue was still down 17.6 per cent.

Full-year revenue came in 25.4 per cent lower, at $177 million.

The drop in operating costs was achieved through the 8.7 per cent fall in the group’s H2 administrative expenses to $21.9 million, and the 19.4 per cent fall in the same half’s research and development (R&D) and engineering expenses to $9.4 million.

The group attributed the drop in R&D and engineering expenses to an increase in the “capitalisation” of eligible activities, describing them as “moving closer to commercialisation”.

With this, Nanofilm highlighted in a statement that the business has remained profitable with a positive operating cash flow, with $39 million in net cash generated from FY2023’s operating activities, despite the “tough environment” that it was operating in.

Earnings per share came in at 1.65 cents, from earnings per share of 3.8 cents a year earlier.

“Combining revenue drivers and cost optimisation, the group expects FY24 financial performance to achieve higher revenues and profits, contingent upon absence of major unexpected events,” it added.

The group derives its revenue from four business segments. Of which, three of its largest segments reported a drop in takings of between 16 and 40.5 per cent in FY2023.

Notably, revenue for its biggest segment – the advanced materials business unit – fell 24.4 per cent to $141.5 million, from $187.2 million in FY2022, on lower revenue contributions from consumer electronics, communication and computers (3C) products.

The drop in revenue from the 3C subsegment is partially offset by a rise in revenue from its automotive product subsegment, the group noted.

Meanwhile, the group’s finance costs grew 55.6 per cent to $1.9 million in FY2023.

As at Dec 31, the group’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $155.2 million, up 5 per cent from $147.8 million a year ago.

The group has proposed a final dividend of 0.33 cents per share to be paid on May 20, if shareholders approve it at the company’s upcoming April 26 annual general meeting.

Shares of Nanofilm closed at 73.5 cents, up 1.5 cents or 2.1 per cent, on Feb 26, prior to its earnings announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES