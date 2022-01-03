My lie is okay, yours is not

SINGAPORE - Boss Bob tells you that he did not hire Tom to replace you. He did, but he wants you to believe him.
You ask buddy Harry if he has heard of the new hire Tom. Harry gives your shoulder a squeeze: "He's a star, but not as good as you."
