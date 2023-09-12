Muted developers’ interest for Lentor Central private housing site; Champions Way plot gets 6 bids

SINGAPORE - A joint venture between GuocoLand, Hong Leong Holdings’ Intrepid Investments and CSC Land Group put in the highest bid of $435.2 million for the sixth private housing site to be sold at Lentor Central in Yio Chu Kang.

The bid for the 475-unit Lentor Central site, which works out to $982 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), is 0.3 per cent lower than the $486.8 million – or nearly $985 psf ppr – paid by GuocoLand and Hong Leong for a neighbouring plot at Lentor Gardens in April.

An entity linked to Frasers Property came in second at $410.8 million, or $927 psf ppr, 5.9 per cent lower than the top bid for the Lentor Central site.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s provisional tender results were released on Tuesday.

“These two bids reflect the increasingly defensive sentiment among developers, and the fact that the Lentor area may have too many condominium projects, all being developed within a few years of each other,” said Knight Frank Singapore’s head of research Leonard Tay.

Hong Leong and GuocoLand have already secured four sites in the Lentor precinct, either on a single or joint basis, said real estate consultancy Edmund Tie. Including the Lentor Central site, the six plots in this locale could yield nearly 3,000 new private homes in the next four or five years.

Ms Chia Siew Chuin, head of residential research at JLL Singapore, said the lukewarm participation for the Lentor Central site reflected the reduced risk appetite of developers amid a potential supply glut in the Lentor locale as well as heightened market risks.

Also muting bids were high development costs; modifications to the gross-floor-area definition, which reduce the amount of sellable space and potential profits; as well as recent property-cooling measures.

“The dominance of GuocoLand and Hong Leong in the area also likely steered some developers away,” Ms Chia added.

Mr Justin Quek, deputy chief executive officer of OrangeTee & Tie, said some developers may be holding back because of macroeconomic uncertainties, elevated interest rates and construction costs, and as more land could be released in 2024.

“With a top land rate of $982 psf ppr and the modifications to the gross-floor-area definition, we anticipate that the potential average selling price could still hover at around $2,100 psf,” Ms Wong Siew Ying, PropNex’s head of research and content, said.

Meanwhile, an entity linked to City Developments (CDL) submitted the highest bid of $294.9 million, or $904 psf ppr, for a 350-unit plot at Champions Way in Woodlands – an area with less new private residential supply. This trumped the bids of five other bidders.

If awarded the site, CDL plans to build a residential project comprising four blocks of 11 storeys with about 350 residential units, an early childhood development centre, and a basement car park.

Its bid is 8.3 per cent above the second-highest bid of $272.3 million.