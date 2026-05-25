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Feel like you are not enough? Learn how to become your ideal self by acting as if you already are.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

Ever felt like you are not good enough? Or looked at someone and thought, “I wish I could be more like them”?

In this episode, local theatre actor Andrew Marko chats about the “Act As If” theory, a mindset that requires you to act like who you want to be in order to become that ideal self.

What does it take for a Singaporean to move overseas to work as a musical theatre actor on the West End?

In this episode, Les Miserables star Nathania Ong talks about dealing with early rejection, living on vibes and chasing the dream despite obstacles in her way.

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Hosts: Sue-Ann Tan ( suetan@sph.com.sg ) and See Kai Wen ( seekw@sph.com.sg )

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

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Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Elizabeth Law and Joanna Seow

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.