Most European businesses here will welcome EU-Singapore digital trade pact: Survey

SINGAPORE – An overwhelming majority of European companies operating in Singapore and across the Asean region would welcome a digital trade agreement (DTA) between the European Union and the Republic, a survey has found.

Most of the 96 per cent of respondents who would welcome the DTA believed that paperless trading and e-payment systems would be the most important potential benefits of the pact.

The agreement is currently being negotiated between Singapore and the 27-member bloc.

The survey of 50 companies operating here was conducted by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Singapore and the results were released on Tuesday as part of the organisation’s Digital Economy Whitebook 2023-2024.

It identifies potential touchpoints for private-sector involvement in the light of the EU-Singapore Digital Partnership (EUSDP) deal – which was signed in February this year – and the DTA negotiations that started in July.

The EUSDP is a framework agreement aimed at promoting digital cooperation in areas such as trade facilitation, trusted data flows, data innovation, digital trust, standards, digital skills for workers, and the digital transformation of businesses and public services.

The partnership will create opportunities for joint efforts to forge an understanding of the governance of new and emerging technologies such as 5G/6G, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital identities. However, the EUSDP is not legally binding.

An EU-Singapore DTA will be legally binding and hence provide legal certainty for end-to-end digital trade and enhance protection for people and companies in digital transactions between the two economies.

The two sides also agreed on a Digital Trade Principles pact at the same time when they inked the EUSDP deal.

The principles set the path to negotiate an ambitious and modern DTA that contributes to digital transformation and enables companies and people to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital economy.

Speaking at the launch of the whitebook, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said: “Hopefully we will have a very meaningful and impactful agreement with the EU.

“I am confident that if we do it carefully and deliberately, it will have the potential to become a pathfinder agreement... a model or an example for many future digital agreements.”

Mr Gan said that as new technologies such as AI and generative AI emerge, Singapore has been looking to update digital agreements it has already concluded.