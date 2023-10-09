More young PMETs taking long breaks from work to recharge: Experts

SINGAPORE - Overwhelmed with stress, a 35-year-old media professional struggled to sleep, lost his appetite and frequently had nightmares about work.

He was sometimes so overcome with anxiety that he was unable to even enjoy the company of family and friends.

The cause was clear: His work environment was becoming increasingly hostile, and he was having a hard time getting along with his employers.

Afraid of the consequences staying put could have on his physical and mental health, he decided in August to leave the firm without a new job in hand, looking to take a break for a few months and take the chance to explore other career options.

“Just a month before I tendered my resignation, quitting without a new job was never an option. It was just too risky and not the kind of work ethic I was raised to have,” said the man, who had worked at the firm for more than two years, and asked not to be named as he has yet to find a new job.

He said: “Of course, I’m worried about how the future will look, but I know I am very privileged to be able to take this option, and right now, I’m feeling optimistic.”

Several experts told The Straits Times that more young people are taking extended breaks from work, though the trend does not appear to be showing up in official figures yet. These breaks can last months, or even a year, and are often to combat burnout or seek a career change, among other reasons.

Mr John Shepherd Lim, chief well-being officer of the Singapore Counselling Centre (SCC), said the organisation has noticed a rising trend in recent years among people aged 20 to 30 who are contemplating leaving, or have left, their jobs to take an extended break. He was unable to disclose specific data.

Dr Xu Le, a lecturer in the department of strategy and policy at the National University of Singapore Business School, added that this trend is present not just in Singapore, but also in other countries such as the United States as young people seek better work-life balance and other career growth opportunities.

“Young people see the advantages of achieving a more balanced life as including a healthier body, a happier life and a certain level of freedom,” she said.

She cited the wider variety of career options available as another possible reason that people are more willing to take a break from their jobs.

“Young professionals have more options now as new industries or new business opportunities emerge fast with the fast development of technology. For example, the platform economy and streaming broadcasting have developed very fast in the past several years,” she said.

Mr Danny Tan, consultant for commerce contract at recruitment firm Robert Walters Singapore, agreed that there is a growing number of young professionals here taking sabbaticals, though the size of the group might not be significant enough to make an impact on the labour market yet.

A Ministry of Manpower spokesperson said that the share of younger professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) who are taking breaks between jobs has been stable at about 20 per cent each year between 2018 and 2022.

This group of Singapore residents in their early 30s were outside the labour force, had held PMET jobs previously and indicated in the ministry’s national survey that they were taking breaks, such as not seeking work for a short period of time to pursue personal interests and hobbies.