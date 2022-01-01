More young consumers in region interested in sustainability: Poll

More younger consumers in the region want to spend their money on sustainable products, according to a study released on Thursday.

It found that Gen Z consumers - those aged 18 to 23 - and millennials (aged 24 to 39) are driving this trend towards a greener future.

The survey noted that 51 per cent of Gen Z respondents in the region said they were spending more on sustainable goods - a big jump from the 7 per cent in 2020.

Millennials shared the same sentiments, with 61 per cent saying that shaping a better future is the key motivation for them spending more on sustainable products, an increase from 41 per cent in 2020.

In Singapore, 26 per cent of Gen Z consumers and 45 per cent of millennials expressed their hopes for a sustainable future, said UOB, which commissioned the survey.

Ms Jacquelyn Tan, head of group personal financial services at UOB, said: "Sustainability is no longer something that is just nice to have.

"Sustainability starts with consumers' everyday choices, from where they live and how they commute to which merchants they spend at and what they invest in."

She added that almost 90 per cent of Asean respondents said they want more sustainable investment and financing options.

UOB responded by launching a credit card last year with eco-friendly deals that cover lifestyle and dining, for instance. It also introduced green loans for car owners and home owners.

"We are seeing greater interest in these green financial solutions from our millennial customers," said Ms Tan.

About half of the applicants for the green car loan are under 41 years old, she added, although such customers make up only 29 per cent of the normal car loans.