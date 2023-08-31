More women on governing boards in Singapore, but progress slower in listed companies

SINGAPORE – The number of women sitting on the boards of listed companies, statutory boards and institutions of public character (IPCs) has risen but representation in Singapore’s top 100 listed companies continues to lag behind.

Women’s participation on boards of the top 100 listed firms rose to 22.7 per cent as at June 2023, from 15.2 per cent as at December 2018, mid-year data from the Council for Board Diversity showed.

While the proportion is heading towards the voluntary target of 25 per cent by 2025, 13 of the 100 primary-listed companies continue to be led by all-male boards.

In the public sector, the proportion of women having a board seat at statutory boards in Singapore hit 32 per cent in June 2023. Statutory boards were the first of the three sectors to hit their voluntary target of 30 per cent in 2022.

The third sector – the 100 largest IPCs in Singapore – continues to be just under its target of 30 per cent, with 29.5 per cent of board seats held by women.

The council said regulatory guidance in the revised Code of Governance for Charities and IPCs, which takes effect from the financial year beginning on or after Jan 1, 2024, is expected to drive succession planning and board diversity consideration.

President Halimah Yacob has called on companies and charities to draw on board diversity to navigate uncertain and complex times.

She added that a company could otherwise miss out on harnessing talent as a competitive edge, and a non-profit risks losing its connection to the communities it serves.

“Women’s participation on boards is also a barometer of the extent our society values the contributions of women and whether these contributions are viewed as being equal to those by men,” said Madam Halimah, who is the council’s patron.

She made the point during a 30-minute chat with Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs, at the council’s fifth anniversary event and forum held at Shangri-La Hotel on Thursday.

In terms of breadth, statutory boards have the highest female representation on boards among the three sectors. Almost 60 per cent of statutory boards have achieved women’s participation on boards of at least 30 per cent or more.

For the top 100 IPCs, it is 52 per cent, while it is 28 per cent for the top 100 firms.

When it comes to boards chaired by women, it is 20 per cent for statutory boards, 18 per cent for the top 100 IPCs and 9 per cent for the top 100 firms.

The proportion of women in board leadership roles among the top 100 companies rose to 23 per cent in June, up from 14 per cent in December 2018.