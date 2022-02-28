Market Watch

More volatility expected as markets respond to Ukraine crisis

Be selective, stay nimble as extent of military action remains unclear

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Surging oil and commodity prices, a supply chain crunch, soaring inflation and potential stagflation.

The sum of all fears sent the financial markets whipsawing last week as Russia launched its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 28, 2022, with the headline More volatility expected as markets respond to Ukraine crisis . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top