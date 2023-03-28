More uncertainty for Asia-Pacific private equity after a turbulent year: Report

SINGAPORE - An unstable economic landscape amid higher inflation and weaker growth in 2023 will affect performance of private equity firms in the Asia-Pacific region, said Bain Capital in a new report.

The grim outlook for private equity (PE), which refers to capital investment made into companies that are not publicly traded, follows a turbulent 2022, when deal value across Asia-Pacific plummeted 44 per cent to US$198 billion ($263 billion).

“Macroeconomic weakness is now the No. 1 concern keeping the region’s investors awake at night,” said Bain in its 2023 Asia-Pacific Private Equity report.

More than 50 per cent of PE fund managers surveyed expect the negative trend to continue into 2024, added Bain, one of the world’s top private investment firms with approximately US$160 billion of assets under management.

It said the beginning of an aggressive interest rate hiking cycle in 2022 by central banks, led by the United States Federal Reserve, flagged the end of cheap debt for buyout deals. Recession fears spooked banks from providing leveraged loans, toppling year-end totals for deals, exits and fund-raising.

Mr Hugh MacArthur, chairman of Bain’s global private equity practice, said: “This pause has continued into 2023 and will likely persist until macro factors stabilize.”

Mergers and acquisitions by private equity firms in the Asia-Pacific in the first two months of 2023 fell 28 per cent from the same year-ago period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Mr MacArthur, however, added that the tough conditions in the market also means that “opportunity awaits firms that stay aggressive and focus on creating value from the inside out”.

The deal-value decline in the region was led by a 53 per cent fall in the Greater China region, followed by South-east Asia’s 52 per cent drop.

Australia and New Zealand saw a 48 per cent decrease, while South Korea fell 39 per cent and Japan was down 28 per cent.

The nosedive in Asia-Pacific’s private equity market comes after a decade of strong growth and surprising resilience through the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investors, sensing a new era of slower growth, persistent inflation, and greater uncertainty, are taking time to recalibrate their strategies, recognising that what worked well in the past may not be the right approach for 2023 and beyond.

“If the conditions – macroeconomic uncertainty, poor company performance, and a decline in deal activity – that prevailed in 2022 persist, valuations may continue to contract as fund managers adopt a wait-and-see attitude,” said Bain in the report.

The report pointed out that geopolitical factors – such as the war in Ukraine and US-China tensions – also contributed to the decline in private markets.