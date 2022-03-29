More time needed to assess if firms, people require extra leg-up: Wong

Evaluations are ongoing to see if support to businesses and individuals to help defray cost pressures can be rolled out earlier than planned, and more time is needed to assess if additional help is required, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

He noted how there have been calls for increased support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), given the rising pressures they face amid the uncertain global environment.

"Some of these new measures have only been announced recently and funds have yet to be given out. Yet some people are already saying that there is not enough support," Mr Wong said.

The minister also noted that the Government continues to monitor the Ukraine crisis and its impact on the economy and prices closely, giving the assurance that should the situation worsen, it will definitely provide further support to Singaporeans and businesses.

He was speaking at the Lianhe Zaobao Singapore Budget 2022 Business Forum, which was held at Capitol Theatre in Stamford Road.

Other panellists at the forum were Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and for Culture, Community and Youth; Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Kho Choon Keng; Singapore Business Federation chairman Lim Ming Yan; Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Asme) president Kurt Wee and UOB research head Suan Teck Kin.

The discussion was conducted in Mandarin and moderated by SPH Media Trust's Chinese Media Group editor-in-chief Lee Huay Leng.

Stressing the need to strike a balance, Mr Wong said: "I understand that many SMEs wish that the Government can provide more help. I want to be able to provide SMEs with more help as well, but I hope that everyone understands that if the Government is to give greater support, it will also need to increase its revenue.

"In that case, why don't we discuss who is willing to pay higher taxes?"

Other topics brought up at the forum included firms' manpower concerns, such as foreign labour constraints.

In particular, Asme's Mr Wee suggested changes to allow SMEs to employ their first two S Pass holders based on a quota of up to 15 per cent of the total workforce - which was the guideline for hiring S Pass workers in the service sector before changes that took effect from Jan 1, 2020.

He explained that in the past, SMEs could hire a foreigner under an S Pass for every six local employees, but the current guidelines capping the number of S Pass holders at 10 per cent of the firm's total workforce mean that they would need to hire nine locals to be eligible to hire one S Pass worker.