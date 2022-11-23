More than 700 property agents left ERA this year, with most joining PropNex

SINGAPORE - More than 700 agents left ERA Realty Network this year, with at least 640 joining arch-rival PropNex Realty.

The data, compiled by Huttons Operations team, also shows that 209 PropNex agents moved to ERA this year.

Industry watchers said the exodus of ERA agents had further widened the sales-force gap between PropNex and ERA, the two largest agencies here.

PropNex has maintained its position as the largest agency, with its sales-force headcount rising by 11.7 per cent from January 2022 to 12,062 agents as at Nov 23.

ERA is next with 8,499 agents, up from 8,144, followed by Huttons Asia with 4,702 agents and OrangeTee & Tie in fourth place with 3,225. SRI is fifth with 1,238 agents, according to data from the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) portal.

Every year, the CEA conducts the real estate salesperson registration renewal exercise from Oct 1 to Nov 30, and most property agents apply to switch agencies during this period.

When asked about the mass resignations, Mr Marcus Chu, chief executive of APAC Realty and ERA Asia Pacific, said: “We won’t speculate on why agents choose to leave, but we remain focused on the long-term sustainability of the business and supporting the ERA sales force.”

Meanwhile, PropNex Realty chief executive Ismail Gafoor noted that its 12,000 network shows “PropNex is helping a substantial number of home investors in their property journey”.

He added: “Naturally, that gives us a bigger market share in the different segments of residential and commercial properties.

“We are in the position to be able to access real-time transactional data and property listings to assist our consumers in their real estate journey. With economies of scale, PropNex is able to reach out to a wider audience and organise more consumer seminars in empowering these clients,” said Mr Gafoor.

Professor Sing Tien Foo, director of the Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies at National University of Singapore, said the expansion of PropNex by the number of agents will further increase the concentration of the top agencies in the industry, with the two largest agencies constituting about 67 per cent of the registered agents in Singapore.

“Agencies with a large headcount of agents will still have competitive advantages in marketing new project launches, where they could deploy agents to different projects,” said Prof Sing.

“The marketing of newly launched projects, mostly pre-completion, will still rely heavily on face-to-face contact of agents with potential buyers. They also need to station physically at show flats.”

The booming property market in 2021 had sparked a recruitment war between real estate agencies, with all manner of inducements rolled out to entice agents to jump ship. The benefits for agents switching firms ranged from thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses to having their resignation penalties at rival companies fully paid.