More than 700 property agents left ERA this year, with most joining PropNex

SINGAPORE - More than 700 agents left ERA Realty Network this year, with at least 640 joining arch-rival PropNex Realty.
The data, compiled by Huttons Operations team, also shows that 209 PropNex agents moved to ERA this year.
Industry watchers said the exodus of ERA agents had further widened the sales-force gap between PropNex and ERA, the two largest agencies here.
PropNex has maintained its position as the largest agency, with its sales-force headcount rising by 11.7 per cent from January 2022 to 12,062 agents as at Nov 23.
ERA is next with 8,499 agents, up from 8,144, followed by Huttons Asia with 4,702 agents and OrangeTee & Tie in fourth place with 3,225. SRI is fifth with 1,238 agents, according to data from the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) portal.
Every year, the CEA conducts the real estate salesperson registration renewal exercise from Oct 1 to Nov 30, and most property agents apply to switch agencies during this period.
When asked about the mass resignations, Mr Marcus Chu, chief executive of APAC Realty and ERA Asia Pacific, said: “We won’t speculate on why agents choose to leave, but we remain focused on the long-term sustainability of the business and supporting the ERA sales force.”
Meanwhile, PropNex Realty chief executive Ismail Gafoor noted that its 12,000 network shows “PropNex is helping a substantial number of home investors in their property journey”.
He added: “Naturally, that gives us a bigger market share in the different segments of residential and commercial properties.
“We are in the position to be able to access real-time transactional data and property listings to assist our consumers in their real estate journey. With economies of scale, PropNex is able to reach out to a wider audience and organise more consumer seminars in empowering these clients,” said Mr Gafoor.
Professor Sing Tien Foo, director of the Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies at National University of Singapore, said the expansion of PropNex by the number of agents will further increase the concentration of the top agencies in the industry, with the two largest agencies constituting about 67 per cent of the registered agents in Singapore.
“Agencies with a large headcount of agents will still have competitive advantages in marketing new project launches, where they could deploy agents to different projects,” said Prof Sing.
“The marketing of newly launched projects, mostly pre-completion, will still rely heavily on face-to-face contact of agents with potential buyers. They also need to station physically at show flats.”
The booming property market in 2021 had sparked a recruitment war between real estate agencies, with all manner of inducements rolled out to entice agents to jump ship. The benefits for agents switching firms ranged from thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses to having their resignation penalties at rival companies fully paid.
The poaching battle had apparently died down this year, said industry watchers.
The departure of some 1,000 agents from OrangeTee & Tie in 2021 had led to the agency falling to fourth place.
About 700 of them were with Navis Living Group – a network of real estate agents – who moved to join Huttons. Navis co-founder Stuart Chng told The Straits Times there are currently 1,280 Navis agents in Huttons, and he expects the figure to hit 1,300 as at Jan 1, 2023.
He added: “Every move causes inconvenience, and attrition and is always the last resort of choice. In our past one year with Huttons, we are glad that it is a good fit for our team and the unity within the firm makes us very happy being here.”
When asked about agents jumping ship to bigger agencies, Mr Chng said: “One intangible thing that I noticed is the doctrine of each agency. Not all, but a good majority of agents would follow the herd belief passed down by the agency leaders.
“Each agency’s management and top leaders have their own approach to how real estate sales should be done. Some are more interested in pushing highest commissions than taking care of clients’ interest, and vice versa.”
Mr Neo Chee Seng a former team leader at ERA who moved to PropNex with some 250 agents in June, said he was attracted to the consumer outreach programmes conducted by PropNex.
Such events allowed agents to connect with consumers to better educate them about the property market. And the large turnout naturally leads to higher sales for agents, noted Mr Neo.
On Nov 9, PropNex reported a net profit of $18.2 million, a 17.8 per cent growth in net profit after tax, for the three months ending Sept 30, 2022. The high profit this year came at the back of higher revenue, which rose 10.2 per cent over the same period in 2021 to $258.4 million.
For the nine-month period ended September, the group reported revenue of $730.8 million, up 2.1 per cent year on year, while net profit fell 2.5 per cent year on year to $44.6 million.
Meanwhile, Apac Realty, which owns ERA Realty, posted earnings of $23.9 million for the first nine months ended Sept 30, down 8.5 per cent from the same period in 2021.
Revenue fell 3.2 per cent year on year to $523.9 million in the first nine months of this year, the company said in a business update on Nov 9.
The decline was likely due to a 4.8 per cent year-on-year drop in resale and rental brokerage revenue to $310.2 million from $325.7 million.