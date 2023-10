SINGAPORE - There has been growing investor interest in the three Singapore depository receipts (SDRs) linked to Thailand’s blue-chip companies and plans are afoot to expand the pipeline of Thai stocks under the SDR channel.

Phillip Securities, the first brokerage to issue these SDRs here, has said it will bring in seven more Thai companies under this channel by the first quarter of 2024. This will bring the total number of SDRs on SGX to 10.