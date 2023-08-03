More support for digital education: SkillsFuture Festival spotlights new tools and programmes

SINGAPORE - Educators looking for the right digital tools to optimise learning outcomes will now have a practical guide to aid in their efforts.

The Digital Andragogy Blueprint, launched at the SkillsFuture Festival on Thursday, is designed to provide educators at Singapore’s institutions of education with recommendations and strategies for adult instruction and learning.

It offers a curated collection of digital tools aligned with specific learning objectives, and is produced by the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in collaboration with Microsoft.

Digital tools that educators can use from Microsoft within the blueprint include artificial intelligence-infused features as well as accessibility and learning tools.

By facilitating the adoption of digital tools among adult educators, the blueprint also aims to improve the quality and industry relevance of skills training. It is available for free on the SUSS website.

The blueprint is one of several Continuing Education and Training (CET) programmes and tools introduced on Thursday at the event held at the Institute of Lifelong Learning in Eunos.

The SkillsFuture Festival X SUSS, organised by SUSS in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and with support from institutes of higher learning (IHLs), is aimed at spotlighting efforts to support digitalisation at the workplace.

Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang, who attended the event, said: “The use of educational technology paired with sound andragogy, can enhance the CET accessibility and overall learning experience and effectiveness for learners.

“Building on the progress made in blended learning during Covid-19, the IHLs are considering where they can incorporate more asynchronous learning into CET programmes that can be done at the learner’s own pace.This can allow valuable in-person time to be channelled to classroom facilitation and hands-on practicum in key skill areas.”

The event, organised around the theme of “Digital at Work”, also spotlighted new digital courses for mid-careerists, such as the Industry Practice Master of Digital Economy programme.

The programme, launched by the SMU Academy and supported by SSG, seeks to support the digital upskilling of mid-career workers.

It is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, and to equip learners with the skills and knowledge required to upskill or transition into the digital economy. It will feature two tracks of specialisations: data protection and data governance, as well as digital supply chain and intelligence.

Registration started on Thursday, with the first intake to begin in January 2024.

Professor Tan Tai Yong, president of SUSS, said: “Digitalisation has changed how we do things at work and play. In today’s rapidly changing environment, the impact on job roles has been profound.Technological advancements and economic shifts demand that workers equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to remain relevant in the job market.

“It is essential to embrace digitalisation positively, as it presents new opportunities and challenges for businesses in Singapore. We need to be agile and adaptable to succeed in the digital age.”